ROLLINSFORD – Jennie E. Knight, 96, died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at her daughter's home surrounded by family.
Born in Saco, Maine, April 29, 1923 the daughter of Thomas and Georgia (Gregorakos) Economos, she moved to Salmon Falls as a young child and has resided in the Rollinsford and Dover area for most of her lifetime.
The widow of Sidney A. Knight who died in 1987, she is survived by her daughter Patricia (Richard) Fogarty of Rollinsford; three granddaughters, Kelley Buchanan, Jennifer (Scott) Mayotte, Shannon (Andrew) VanSickle; six great-grandchildren Eric and Juliana Buchanan, Hillary and Kaylee Mayotte, Paige and Grant VanSickle; and several nieces and nephews.
Prior to her retirement she was a 17-year employee of New England Telephone Co. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and a member of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Greek Orthodox Church of Somersworth.
Family was the focus of Jennie's life and very important to her. She was known as Yia Yia to all. She was generous and thoughtful, making everyone feel special through her warmth and kindness. Jennie enjoyed antiquing, shopping for others more than herself, knitting, reading and doing puzzles.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, her sister Fortini Skaltsis and brothers Lewis, George, James and Anthony Economos.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to call Friday, Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 93 Locust St., Dover. Burial will be in the spring.
In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to David's House, 461 Mt Support Rd, Lebanon, NH 03766 or the .
The family would like thank the staff of Wentworth Homecare and Hospice for their extraordinary compassion and care.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020