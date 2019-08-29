Home

H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
Jennie Davis
Jennie May Davis

Jennie May Davis Obituary
ROCHESTER/SOMERSWORTH - Jennie May Davis, age 41, born on March 6, 1978 passed away suddenly on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from an asthma attack. She was predeceased in death by her parents Thomas P. Davis, Jr. and Sharon Davis-Kenyon.

Jennie is survived by her beloved son, Jared M. Davis of Rochester, brother Seamus O'Brennan, sister-in-law Chantal and niece Madison and a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins.

For full obituary go to GrondinFuneralHome.com
Published in Fosters from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019
