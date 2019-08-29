|
ROCHESTER/SOMERSWORTH - Jennie May Davis, age 41, born on March 6, 1978 passed away suddenly on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from an asthma attack. She was predeceased in death by her parents Thomas P. Davis, Jr. and Sharon Davis-Kenyon.
Jennie is survived by her beloved son, Jared M. Davis of Rochester, brother Seamus O'Brennan, sister-in-law Chantal and niece Madison and a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins.
For full obituary go to GrondinFuneralHome.com
Published in Fosters from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019