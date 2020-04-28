|
|
SANBORNVILLE - Jere Edward Thompson, 76, of Sanbornville, N.H., died Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born June 26, 1943 in Rochester, N.H., to late father, Harold A. Thompson and mother, Anna (Amero) Richey, 96, of Gonic, N.H.
Married to Debra (Landry) Thompson for 45 years.
Graduated from Spaulding High school in 1961 and enlisted in the US Navy three days later.
He was stationed abroad the USS Enterprise (CVN-6) from 1962-1963 during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the Combat Information Center "watching the blips on the screen". Then stationed at the Naval Air Station in Boca Chica, Key West, Fla.
He graduated from McIntosh College with a degree in Accounting. Jere was employed by Textron for 32 years in Farmington, N.H., working in Payroll and the Production and Material Control departments and was also a part time police officer in his younger years in Farmington, N.H. as well.
He was a member of Great Bay Tennis Club, the Rochester Elks (sang in the men's choir) and belonged to the Rochester Runners Club.
When he moved to Sanbornville in 1977, he was known to all as the "runner" and when life slowed him down five years ago, he turned his energy into daily walking.
Jere will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, Pepere, and friend to many. His family was the center of his life, especially the love shared with his grandchildren, and he created happy times and laughter wherever he went.
He was predeceased by his father, Harold A Thompson, brother Ronald Richey, and grandparents Alman and Vivian Thompson of Alton, N.H.
Family members include his wife, Debra Thompson of Sanbornville, N.H., and his son Brian Thompson, wife Crystal-Lee Thompson and two loving grandchildren, Ethan and Emily Thompson of Dunbarton, N.H.; three sisters, Bonnie Lorenz (Steve) of Tucson, Ariz., Sharon Richey, and Carolyn Beranger (Scott) of Rochester, N.H.; two brothers, Paul Richey (Donna), Fredericksburg, Va., Jay Richey (Renee) of Siloam Spring, Ark.; many nieces and nephews; dear friends, Clarence (Beverly) Garnett and their children, Laura and Lisa.
SERVICES: Private burial will be at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a date later to be announced, when it is safe to gather again.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's foundation.
