Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
American Legion
Alton, NH
Jeremy Allen Tufts


1976 - 2019
Jeremy Allen Tufts Obituary
FARMINGTON - Jeremy Allen Tufts, 43, of Place's Crossing, Farmington, died Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born August 21, 1976 in Rochester, the son of Franklin and Octavia (Richardson) Tufts, he resided in Farmington all of his life.

Jeremy was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hiking, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, four wheeling and boating with his family and friends. He also enjoyed going to camp, gardening, cooking and going on any adventure.

He was a loving, protective father and husband.

Survived by his wife Jenness (Hapsis) Tufts and two sons Timothy Allen Tufts and Joshua Spruce; mother Octavia Richardson; brother Oliver and wife Jessica (House) Tufts; sister Desiree Tufts; nieces and nephews Teagan House, Alexandra F. Tufts, Alex Hapsis, Jazmin Hapsis, Robert Hapsis, Gabbi Patch, Tylah Duff, Kaiden Duff, Owen Smith and Evan Smith; mother in-law Margaret J. Hapsis-LaPointe; sister in-law Vanessa Hapsis Smith and husband Heath Smith; brother in-law Shane Hapsis and wife Rebecca Gray-Hapsis; also many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Predeceased by his father Franklin Tufts and father in-law Steven R. LaPointe.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the American Legion in Alton, N.H., family and friends are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be may to Cocheco Veterinary Hospital, Route 11, Farmington, NH 03835, Jenness Tufts account. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home, to express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
