COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Jerome "Jerry" Daigle, 69, beloved companion, son, brother and uncle, died in a Florida hospice on Friday, April 17, 2020 after a 9-month battle with cancer.
Jerry was born in Rochester, N.H., on November 10, 1950 and lived an accomplished, vibrant life. He was the son of Clement Daigle and the late Theresa (Tanguay) Daigle. He grew up in Somersworth, N.H. and was a 1968 graduate of Somersworth High School where he was a gifted student and athlete.
Jerry studied engineering at the University of New Hampshire and was a member of Acacia Fraternity. He graduated from UNH in 1972 and went on to Clarkson University where he graduated with a degree in environmental engineering. Jerry moved to North Conway, N.H., where he worked as a science teacher at the North Conway Middle School for a few years.
For a time after college Jerry enjoyed carefree days skiing, a lifelong passion that he fed annually with trips to Colorado and other western ski destinations.
Jerry put his education to use in numerous high-level jobs in the private sector and in government. He was also a great believer in learning and education and made the sacrifice of earning his MBA after he was in the workforce with a demanding job.
At the start of his career, he worked at Honeywell and went on to work at Balco, a facilities management company that oversaw the care and upkeep of the Prudential Center in Boston and other large buildings in New England.
During that time, Jerry lived in Nashua, N.H. and Beverly, Mass.
Jerry moved to Orlando, Fla., in the 1980s when he took a job at the Orange County Convention Center as Deputy General Manager, a position he held until his retirement.
During his retirement, Jerry split time between his homes in Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Wells, Maine, a place he had loved since childhood. Each September, Jerry hosted annual pizza parties at Wells for his parents, siblings, nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Jerry kayaked nearly every day whether in Wells or Florida, read books, listened to jazz and volunteered regularly in the transport department at a Florida hospital near his home.
Jerry was deeply loved by his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved companion of 30 years Ana Cook, who took care of Jerry during his 9-month battle with cancer. He called Ana, "my rock."
Jerry is also survived by his 93-year-old father, Clement; his sisters Sylvia Sutton (David) of Kittery, Maine, and Denise Daigle of Milton; and brothers, Dan Daigle (Mary Pat Rowland) of Dover, and Lenny Daigle (Amanda) of North Berwick, Maine.
Jerry was also an unforgettable and adored uncle who loved to give his nieces and nephews encouragement to pursue higher education and advice about financial matters. His nieces and nephews are: Michael Sutton of Dover, N.H., and Bill Sutton of York, Maine; his goddaughter Emily Weston of Dover, N.H.; Ellie Daigle of Chetek, Wisconsin; Nick Daigle of Berwick, Maine; Sarah Daigle of Berwick, Maine, and Joey Daigle of Acton, Maine.
Jerry is also survived by Ana's daughter, Nicole Cook Diment of New York, and her children Luca and Valentina, with whom Jerry was close. They visited Jerry and Ana every summer in Wells.
He also leaves many aunts, uncles, great nieces, great nephews and many dear friends, including Roger and Heidi Corriveau of Daytona Beach, Fla., and their son, Dylan Corriveau of Dover, N.H., who was Jerry's beloved godson.
SERVICES: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services. The family will hold a private memorial service in Wells, Maine, at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Island Cremations and Funeral Home, Merritt Island, Fla.
Donations in Jerry's memory can be made to the or .
Published in Fosters from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020