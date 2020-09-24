1/
Jerrie A.D. Upton
BERWICK, Maine - Jerrie A.D. Upton, 72, of Elmwood Drive, in Berwick, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones, following a hard fought battle against brain cancer.

SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 126 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. A private Mass of Christian Burial in his church will be celebrated and it may be viewed by visiting https://my.gather.app/remember/jerrie-upton after 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with a public graveside service and military honors in St. Michael Cemetery in Rollinsford, N.H., on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. Online condolences and viewing of his services may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. COVID-19 precautions will be in place and face coverings must be worn at all services.

Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. Care for the Upton family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
SEP
26
Graveside service
12:15 PM
St. Michael Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
