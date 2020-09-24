BERWICK, Maine - Jerrie A.D. Upton, 72, of Elmwood Drive, in Berwick, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones, following a hard fought battle against brain cancer.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 126 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. A private Mass of Christian Burial in his church will be celebrated and it may be viewed by visiting https://my.gather.app/remember/jerrie-upton
after 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with a public graveside service and military honors in St. Michael Cemetery in Rollinsford, N.H., on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. Online condolences and viewing of his services may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
. COVID-19 precautions will be in place and face coverings must be worn at all services.
Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of one's choice
. Care for the Upton family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.