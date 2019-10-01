|
RYE - Jerrilynn P. Tucker, 71, of Rye, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 1, 1948 in Waltham, Mass., a daughter of the late Ralph H. and Phyllis C. (Lefort) Sparks.
The family moved to Rye when she was five years old where she enjoyed her summers at Wallis Sands Beach. Jerri attended Rye schools and graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1966. She worked many years at the Morley Company in Portsmouth and for Tilton Equipment Co. and Regal Limousine of North Hampton.
She is survived by her husband Philip B. Tucker of Rye, her son Kevin Campbell, Jr. and his wife Jeannette of Sparks, Nev., her brother Kenneth Sparks and his wife Marcia of Punta Gorda Fla., several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jerri was predeceased by her brothers Bartlett and Douglas Sparks.
SERVICES: Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton.
Jerri was a true animal lover, so in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jerri's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
