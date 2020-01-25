|
|
|
|
|
|
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
View Map
the Chapel at the Havenwood Facility
|
Joan Carol DeVries
1939 - 2020
|
|
|
CONCORD - Joan Carol DeVries died peacefully at the Havenwood-Heritage Heights Continuing Care Retirement Community in Concord, New Hampshire on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was 80 years old.
Previously, Joan lived in the Madbury-Dover area and was involved in the restoration efforts of the H.R. Roberts Grange Hall, designed by noted architect Alvah Thurston Ramsdell, and located in Rollinsford, N.H. The Hall is the permanent home of the Garrison Players Theatrical Group.
SERVICES: A brief Memorial Service will be held for Joan on Friday, February 28, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel at the Havenwood Facility, located at 33 Christian Avenue, Concord, N.H., 03301 [Main: 603-224-5363]. Light refreshments will follow.
If desired, contributions to Garrison Players, please.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share
var utCrossDomains = ['adpay.com','ap.org','bestride.com','bleacherreport.com','eviesays.com','financialcontent.com','findnsave.com','gadzoo.com','ppjol.com','legacy.com','marketplaceadsonline.com','monster.com','mycapture.com','newsbank.com','newsmemory.com','remembering-when.com','travidia.com','upickem.net','zap2it.com','fosters.com'];
(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
})(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');
ga('create', 'UA-50770546-3', 'auto', {'allowLinker': true, 'name': 'aff'});
ga('aff.require', 'linker');
ga('aff.require', 'displayfeatures');
ga('aff.linker:autoLink', utCrossDomains);
ga('aff.send', 'pageview');