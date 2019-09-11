|
ROCHESTER - Joan Danner, 80, of Rochester, N.H. died at her home on Sunday, September 8, 2019 while being held by her loving husband and children. Joan Elizabeth Bradbury was born on April 24, 1939 to parents Doris Downing and Dexter Bradbury.
She has been married to Frank X. Danner for 60 years and raised three children, Frank Jr., Susan, and Scott along with three grandchildren Jason, Courtney and Sam.
Members of her family include siblings Barney Eldridge, Barbara Hutchins, Arlene Shannon, Bea Burke, and Richard Bradbury along with many nieces and nephews.
Joan was known by all for her laugh and sense of humor. She enjoyed a lifetime of memories at Ayers Lake in Barrington, N.H. Her joy was always centered around her family, friends and dogs.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. A memorial service will be held from 12-1 p.m., in the chapel of the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019