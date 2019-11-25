|
|
NEWMARKET - Joan F. McEvoy, 89, of Grant Road, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover. Born January 28, 1930 in Lowell, Mass., she was the daughter of Joseph and Edith (Smith) McAvinnue.
Raised in Lowell she received a certificate in art from the School of Practical Art in Boston.
Joan worked as a commercial artist for New England Tel & Tel for many years. Later she worked as a baker at Smiley's. In 1959 she moved to Newmarket.
She and her husband Walter raised their five children in Newmarket, where she was a Den Mother.
Joan was a communicant of St. Mary Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was also manager of the Newmarket Meals on Wheels program for several years. Joan was an active member of the Newmarket Senior Citizens Group, where she served as secretary for several years. She was a former member and past president of the Newmarket Women's Club.
She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Walter J. McEvoy who died in 2014.
Survivors include her children, Kevin of White River Junction, Vt., Brian and wife Melissa of Laconia, Stephen and wife Ulli of Austria, Ellen and husband Bob of Newmarket, and John and wife Sonya of Atlanta, Ga.; eight grandchildren; 1one sister, Edith O'Brien of Florida; several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 26, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Rd., (Route 108), Newmarket. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 27, at 11 a.m. from St. Mary Church, Main Street, Newmarket. Following cremation private burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell.
In lieu of flowers please visit someone in a nursing home. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019