MILTON, N.H. - Joan Goodrich, 73, of Milton died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Riverside Rest Home in Dover after a long illness.
She was born May 23, 1946 in Boston, Mass. the daughter of the late James F. and Evelyn (Buchanan) Goodrich.
She worked as an executive secretary for Plymouth State College and UNH. Joan loved gardening and going to the ocean.
Members of the family include her brother, James and wife Donna Goodrich of Rochester; their two step granddaughters, Diana and Andrea of Connecticut, her sister, Dorothy Goodrich of Milton; two nephews, James Goodrich and his husband Jason of Oregon, Eric Goodrich and wife Amanda of Somersworth; their two children Ariana and Eric, niece, Sara Clark and partner Zack Torcello and nephew Eric Clark.
She was predeceased by siblings, Brian Goodrich and Marilyn Livingston.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019