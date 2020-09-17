1/1
Joan I. Gerry
1934 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Joan I. Gerry, 86, of Crosswind Lane, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a period of failing health. She was born May 14, 1934 in Dover, N.H., the daughter of the late George and Rose Brownell.

Joan along with her husband owned and operated Gerry's Upholstery business for many years and later worked in manufacturing at Cabletron. She also worked at Mi Te Jo Campground.

Members of her family include her loving husband of 67 years, Robert Gerry of Rochester; daughter, Pamela (Andrew) Orlandino of Boynton Beach, Fla.; sons, Dennis (Francine) Gerry of Rochester, N.H., John (Lynne) Gerry of Mechanicsville, Va., Scott (Theresa) Gerry of Eustis, Fla.; loving gram to Tiffany Tichy, Anna Short, Adam Gerry; beloved great gram to Caleb Azzopardi, Aiden Azzopardi, Alexis Short; siblings, Lawrence "Buster" Brownell of Milton, N.H., Nancy Brant of Augusta, Ga., and Ronald Brownell of Rochester, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Harlan Copp.

SERVICES: At her request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
September 16, 2020
Bob & Family, So sorry to hear of Joan's passing. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Bob & Melody (Witham) Bryant
Melody Bryant
