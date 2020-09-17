ROCHESTER - Joan I. Gerry, 86, of Crosswind Lane, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a period of failing health. She was born May 14, 1934 in Dover, N.H., the daughter of the late George and Rose Brownell.
Joan along with her husband owned and operated Gerry's Upholstery business for many years and later worked in manufacturing at Cabletron. She also worked at Mi Te Jo Campground.
Members of her family include her loving husband of 67 years, Robert Gerry of Rochester; daughter, Pamela (Andrew) Orlandino of Boynton Beach, Fla.; sons, Dennis (Francine) Gerry of Rochester, N.H., John (Lynne) Gerry of Mechanicsville, Va., Scott (Theresa) Gerry of Eustis, Fla.; loving gram to Tiffany Tichy, Anna Short, Adam Gerry; beloved great gram to Caleb Azzopardi, Aiden Azzopardi, Alexis Short; siblings, Lawrence "Buster" Brownell of Milton, N.H., Nancy Brant of Augusta, Ga., and Ronald Brownell of Rochester, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Harlan Copp.
SERVICES: At her request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
.