ROLLINSFORD - Joan (Joanne) L. Morgridge, 85, of Gen. John Sullivan Way, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Langdon Place in Dover, N.H. She was born August 15, 1934 in Berwick, Maine, daughter of Burton and Ethel (MacDonald) Knight.
She was a graduate of Berwick Academy in South Berwick. Then worked in several local shoe shops. For many years, Joan worked in housekeeping at the Wentworth-Douglas Hospital. After her retirement, Joan became a companion to many elderly folks in need.
Joan was fond the outdoors and watching her birds. She and her husband Robert loved camping trips, attending Blue Grass Festivals or just sitting around enjoying the company of one another as well as their wonderful neighbors. First and foremost, Joan cherished her time spent with her family, who always came first in her life.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Robert W. Morgridge in 2015, sister Barbara Rose and brother, Robert Knight. Surviving are her son, Bruce Morgridge and his fiancé Monica Pepin of Rollinsford, N.H.; three daughters, Donna Morgridge of Rollinsford, N.H., Denise Moore and husband Mike of Chesapeake, Ohio, Julie Page and husband Michael of North Berwick; two brothers, Charles Knight and wife Melissa of Grandview, Mo., David Knight of South Berwick, Maine; sister Connie Clough of South Berwick, Maine; five grandchildren, Megan Messier, Melinda Main, Michael Todd Lake, Krystal Lake and Ryan Dwyer; four great-grandchildren, Hailey Messier, Liam and Peyton Main and Jason Hanshaw.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Wentworth Hospice and Langdon Place for their compassionate care.
SERVICES: A graveside celebration of life will be held in June in the Woodlawn Cemetery, South Berwick, Maine. Friends who wish may contribute to: Amedisys Foundation c/o Wentworth-Douglas Hospice, 9 Andrews Rd., Somersworth, NH 03878. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020