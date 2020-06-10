ROLLINSFORD - Joan L. Morgridge, of Rollinsford, N.H., passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020.
SERVICES: Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 16, at 1 p.m., at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Agamenticus Road, South Berwick, Maine. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick, Maine. For More information go to www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.