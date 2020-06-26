Joan M. Hemenway
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILLSBORO - Joan M. Hemenway, 87, of Maple Leaf Village in Hillsboro, N.H., passed away suddenly at Concord Hospital on Saturday, June 13, 2020 after a brief illness.

Joan was predeceased by her husband Norman Hemenway in 1985, and by their two sons, Alan D. Hemenway in 2010 and Norman Jr., in 1960.

Joan was born in Camden, Maine on July 6, 1932, and grew up in Rochester, N.H., where she met and married her husband. The family moved to Hillsboro in 1956 when Norman accepted a management position at Sylvania. After raising three children as a stay-at-home Mom, Joan went to work at Tasker's Clothing Store in Hillsboro until they closed and subsequently worked at the Deli in Criscenti's Market until she retired.

Joan had been an officer in the Catholic Women's Club at St. Mary's Catholic Church and remained an active member for many years.

She is survived by her two daughters, Gail Hemenway of Hillsboro, and Cynthia Hemingway of Raymond, N.H.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 38 Church St. Hillsboro, N.H., on Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Moose Hall on School Street in Hillsboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
Moose Hall
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved