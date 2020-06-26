HILLSBORO - Joan M. Hemenway, 87, of Maple Leaf Village in Hillsboro, N.H., passed away suddenly at Concord Hospital on Saturday, June 13, 2020 after a brief illness.



Joan was predeceased by her husband Norman Hemenway in 1985, and by their two sons, Alan D. Hemenway in 2010 and Norman Jr., in 1960.



Joan was born in Camden, Maine on July 6, 1932, and grew up in Rochester, N.H., where she met and married her husband. The family moved to Hillsboro in 1956 when Norman accepted a management position at Sylvania. After raising three children as a stay-at-home Mom, Joan went to work at Tasker's Clothing Store in Hillsboro until they closed and subsequently worked at the Deli in Criscenti's Market until she retired.



Joan had been an officer in the Catholic Women's Club at St. Mary's Catholic Church and remained an active member for many years.



She is survived by her two daughters, Gail Hemenway of Hillsboro, and Cynthia Hemingway of Raymond, N.H.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.



SERVICES: Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 38 Church St. Hillsboro, N.H., on Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Moose Hall on School Street in Hillsboro.







