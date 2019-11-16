|
CUMMING, Ga. - Joan M. Knights, 80, of Cumming, Ga., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Joan was born on July 14, 1939 to John Vincent McInnis and Veronica Catherine O'Brien at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass.
She attended High School at Mount Trinity Academy in Watertown, Mass., then studied for two years at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Conn. Joan then enrolled in the Pratt Diagnostic Clinic at the N.E. Medical Center where she became a registered Radiologic Technologist.
Joan then went to work in the Xray Department at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H. from 1962-1985 the last 12 years as the Chief Radiologic Technologist. Women's Life Imaging center 1985-1993 Mammography Technologist.
She lived in Rochester New Hampshire most of life and relocated to North Georgia in 2013.
Joan was proceeded by her parents John and Veronica; husband Frank L. Knights; brother John "Jack" McInnis; son Robert V. Watson; step daughter Sherry Connally; step father Jim Snow. She is survived by her son Steve Watson (wife Vicki); step son Larry Knights (wife Jan); grandchildren Tyler, Brooke, Faith, Robby, Kayla, Haley, Luke, Lara, Mark, Brad, Scott; eleven great-grandchildren; sister in-law Sylvia Dore and many other loving family members and loving friends.
Joan Loved the outdoors, the beach, watching Patriot football games, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and most importantly spending time with her family.
SERVICES: A service will be held at R.M. Edgerly Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867 on Saturday, November, 23, at 11 a.m. Celebration of Joan's Life will follow at Mitchell Hill BBQ, 50 North Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
