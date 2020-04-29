|
|
ROCHESTER - Joan S. Irvine passed away peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Studley Home. She grew up in Maine born on November 2, 1936 the daughter of Virginia and Shirley Humphrey.
She was predeceased by her parents, infant twin sister Jean, and her husband Nelson C. Irvine. She is survived by two sisters Janice and her husband Ernie Williams of Mystic, Conn., Phyllis and her husband Owen Weeks of Litchfield, Maine; also, her three children Tom Irvine and wife Barbara of Barrington, N.H. their children Tom Jr. and Courtney along with Joan's two great grand pups Maxx and Ace, daughter Deborah and husband Ron Whitney of Oak Bluffs, Mass., their children Darci and Alyssa and Joan's great-granddaughter Adelynn, daughter Sue Maggy of Mt Pleasant, S.C., her daughters Rachel and Meaghan and Meaghan's Husband Nate.
A special thanks is given to Shelly, Kate, Debbie, Dawn, and all other staff at Studley Home for the amazing care you gave to Joan in her time there.
SERVICES: Per Joan's request there will be no service. Cremation arrangement has been made by Cremation Society of New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Studley Home, 35 Eastern Ave., Rochester, NH 03867 or Mary's Dog Rescue & Adoption 984 1st NH Turnpike, Northwood, NH 03861 for the love she had for Maxx and Ace.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020