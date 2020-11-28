1/
Joann (Joan) Hashem
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIOT, Maine - Joann (Joan) Hashem passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born Dec. 20, 1940, the daughter of Frank and Merle (Nason) Mathews of Berwick, Maine.

Joan graduated from Noble High School in 1959. She married Leon M. Hashem of Dover, N.H., in March of 1960.

Joan is survived by her two children Leon M. Hashem Jr. and his wife Beth Hashem of Eliot, Maine, Mike Hashem and his wife Jessica Hashem of Bridgewater, N.H.; brother, Thomas Mathews and his wife, Pat of Berwick, Maine; four sisters, Eleanor Murphy of Berwick, Maine, Frances Therrien of Sanford, Maine, Marjorie Gagnon of Berwick, Maine, and Carolyn Lazzaro and her husband, Tony of Rochester, N.H.; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Joan is predeceased by her loving husband, Leon M. Hashem; parents, Frank and Merle (Nason) Mathews; brothers Samuel Mathews and Harry Mathews; and sister, Lesley Ouimette (Mathews).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to Wentworth Douglass Hospital Cancer Center.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Parish of the Assumption, St. Mary's Church in Dover for close friends and family on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover. Service will also be online for those that would like to participate at www.assumptiondovernh.org

To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Parish of the Assumption, St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Burial
Pine Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved