ELIOT, Maine - Joann (Joan) Hashem passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born Dec. 20, 1940, the daughter of Frank and Merle (Nason) Mathews of Berwick, Maine.
Joan graduated from Noble High School in 1959. She married Leon M. Hashem of Dover, N.H., in March of 1960.
Joan is survived by her two children Leon M. Hashem Jr. and his wife Beth Hashem of Eliot, Maine, Mike Hashem and his wife Jessica Hashem of Bridgewater, N.H.; brother, Thomas Mathews and his wife, Pat of Berwick, Maine; four sisters, Eleanor Murphy of Berwick, Maine, Frances Therrien of Sanford, Maine, Marjorie Gagnon of Berwick, Maine, and Carolyn Lazzaro and her husband, Tony of Rochester, N.H.; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Joan is predeceased by her loving husband, Leon M. Hashem; parents, Frank and Merle (Nason) Mathews; brothers Samuel Mathews and Harry Mathews; and sister, Lesley Ouimette (Mathews).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to Wentworth Douglass Hospital Cancer Center.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Parish of the Assumption, St. Mary's Church in Dover for close friends and family on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover. Service will also be online for those that would like to participate at www.assumptiondovernh.org
