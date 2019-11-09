Home

Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Joanne Katherine Olsson


1944 - 2019
ROCHESTER - Joanne Katherine (Harriman) Olsson, 75, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Frisbee Hospital in Rochester, N.H. She was born on April 14, 1944 in Skowhegan, Maine, the daughter of the late Doris Kenney. She is predeceased by her first husband Frank Rexford Harriman. She was the wife of Raymond Olsson. They were married on October 12, 1985, in Rochester, N.H.

Joanne loved watching birds. She loved her family and taking care of everything for everyone.

Joanne was predeceased by her son, Kim Brian Harriman. She is survived by her husband Raymond Olsson; sons James Harriman (wife Marie) and Mark Harriman; daughters Christine Olsson, Pamela Russell, Ginger Blad and Lynn Ramirez Diaz. She is also loved by many siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at a later date next spring at Kimball Cemetery in Rochester, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019
