DOVER - Joanne Martha Logan, 79, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 after a long bout with Leukemia. Born July 14, 1940, in Dover, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Edmund S. and Clara L. Loughlin.
She resided, for the last 28 years, in the home her father lovingly built for their family. She was a brilliant artist and horticulturist.
Joanne is survived by three children Michelle and husband Chad Stevens, grandchildren Noah and Cole of Santa Barbara, Calif., Michael and wife Colleen Gosselin and grandchildren Christopher, Sharon, Rachel, and Marilyn of Franklin, Conn., Cathy and husband Dennis Jepsen, grandson Shon and wife Kelly Jepsen and great-grandchildren Alyssa and Graeson of Rochester, N.H.
SERVICES: Joanne was laid to rest on November 17, 2019, in a private family ceremony at her favorite childhood place.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019