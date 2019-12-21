|
|
ROCHESTER - JoAnne Stevens, 73, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Hyder Family Hospice with her husband by her side. She was born in North Hampton, Mass., October 12, 1946 the daughter of Stanley and Ann (Panish) Maslanka.
She was owner of Style Plus Hair Salon in Dover and had been employed as a childcare worker at Children in Motion.
Survivors include her husband Ronald O. Stevens; step children Ronald M. Stevens and his wife Ruth Ann, Michelle Hinton; grandchildren Kyle and Hannah Hinton and Alex Stevens; brother Robert Stevens and his wife Barbara; sister Cythia Garbin and her husband Paul; nephew Moses.
She loved her cats Tiger, Dude and Frannie.
SERVICES: Private Funeral Services will be held at H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester, N.H. Burial will be in the State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019