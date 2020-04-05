Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Sasner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne V. Sasner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne V. Sasner Obituary
EXETER - Joanne V. Sasner died at Riverwoods Exeter on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born in Grand Rapids Aug. 3, 1931 to Nelle Lorimer and John C. Van Dyk, but grew up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Survived by her husband John, daughter Susan (Mark), son Michael (Claire), daughter Julie Smith (Ben), brother David (Cheryl), sister-in-law Joyce, and her beloved grandchildren, Noam (Jenn), Mikhail, Allison and Jack.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Durham Community Church or The , www.act.alz.org/donate , P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -