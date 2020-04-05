|
EXETER - Joanne V. Sasner died at Riverwoods Exeter on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born in Grand Rapids Aug. 3, 1931 to Nelle Lorimer and John C. Van Dyk, but grew up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Survived by her husband John, daughter Susan (Mark), son Michael (Claire), daughter Julie Smith (Ben), brother David (Cheryl), sister-in-law Joyce, and her beloved grandchildren, Noam (Jenn), Mikhail, Allison and Jack.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Durham Community Church or The , www.act.alz.org/donate , P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020