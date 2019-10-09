|
LEBANON, Maine - John Brooks Stuart, Jr., 62, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Johnny was born on April 23, 1957 in Sanford, Maine. He was the son of the late J. Brooks Stuart, Sr. and the late Jeanne (Morgan) Stuart.
Johnny was a life-long resident of Lebanon, Maine. He attended Lebanon schools and Noble High School where he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball. Johnny was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, ice fishing and snowmobiling. He enjoyed watching all of the New England sports teams, as well as NASCAR racing. Johnny was a hard worker as heavy equipment operator and mechanic. He was an overall jack of all trades. He lived life for the moment and always enjoyed reminiscing about old times.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Janice Peasley. He is survived by his sister Jill Guptill and her husband Mark of Milton, N.H.; brother-in-law Stephen Peasley of North Berwick, Maine; nephew Jesse Peasley of Auburn, Maine; and niece and nephew Jordan Guptill and Tyler Guptill of Milton, N.H.
SERVICES: A celebration of Johnny's life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the North Lebanon 2nd Baptist Church, 259 Bakers Grant Rd., North Lebanon, Maine with a time of fellowship to follow. Burial at Forest Grove Cemetery in Lebanon will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019