Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home
1217 Suncook Valley Hwy
Epsom, NH 03234
(603) 798-3050
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home
1217 Suncook Valley Hwy
Epsom, NH 03234
John C. Snedeker


1948 - 2020
John C. Snedeker Obituary
NORTHWOOD – John C. "Johnny" Snedeker, 71 of Northwood, passed away following a lengthy period of declining health on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with his family by his side.

Born on April 23, 1948 in Concord, he was the son of Phyllis (Plante) Snedeker of Pittsfield and the late John Snedeker.

John was educated in the local schools and went on to proudly serve his country in the National Guard until 1971. He was known for his love of all things motorized and his knack for being able to fix them, he was a mechanic by trade but whether it was fixing them or collecting them he enjoyed it and was always on the next hunt to find his next big restoration project. He also loved traveling to places like Lake George, N.Y. and Walt Disney World. He left an impression with all he met and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Julie (Gagne) Snedeker of Northwood, daughter, Louann Corson and her husband Michael of Northwood,sons, Keith Snedeker and his wife Kathy of Epsom and Scott Snedeker and his wife Rebecca of Epsom, siblings, Anthony Snedeker of Gilmanton, Mary Jane Brown of Pittsfield, Marie Cheever of Northwood, Wanda Lang of Pittsfield, James "Jimmie" Snedeker of Pittsfield, Donna Snedeker-Hutchins of Pembroke and Bonnie Vien of Gilmanton, he was known as Grampa to nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, Epsom. Burial will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in Fosters on Feb. 2, 2020
