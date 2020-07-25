1/1
John D. Wallace
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER - John D. "Jack" Wallace, 64, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Born March 4, 1956 he was the son of John D. and Rose (Athearn) Wallace.

Jack attended schools in Durham and was a graduate of Kimball Union Academy and attended New England College, having received athletic scholarships to both schools. In both his junior and senior years in high school he was an All American Athlete for both soccer and hockey. He had also coached varsity soccer at Spaulding High School for several years.

He formerly owned and operated Jack Wallace & Son Contracting and later was employed at Budel Construction.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife Sharon (Scott) Wallace and is survived by his daughters Sheena Murphy (Shawn) of Bedford, N.H., and Brittany Marshall (Scott) of Salisbury, N.H.; a grandson Ryker Marshall; his sister Sheila Wallace of Rochester; his fiancée Lisa Vignault of Rochester; and step-sons Zac and Brandon.

SERVICES: Friends are invited to call Tuesday, July 28, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, with the funeral service to start at 11 a.m.; social distancing and masks required. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 25 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tasker Funeral Home - Dover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 25, 2020
My heart is broken for all of you. Jack was such a special man and held a special place in my heart at SCC. He will be forever missed snd remembered. Until we meet again my friend, knowing your in a full body with no pain in God’s kingdom, gives me peace. Love and hugs Vicki
Vicki
Friend
July 25, 2020
Sorry to hear of his passing. May God grant him eternal rest! I knew Jack when he was in High School.
Toby Weir
Friend
July 25, 2020
Sheila: I am sorry to read of your brother's passing.
Arlene Bean
Friend
July 24, 2020
Friend and former neighbor. Built our house. Forever memories that make you smile. Rest In Peace.
Mike and Paula Woolley
July 24, 2020
I knew Jack as a young boy as I had worked with his Dad at MJ Murphy as a sheet metal worker!! He along with his Dad were two very nice people! Rest in Peace my friend!!
Stan Joy
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved