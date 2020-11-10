BERWICK, Maine - John "Jack" David Caliri, 73, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in Berwick, Maine after a period of declining health. Jack was born in Somerville, Mass., the son of Cosmo and Irene (Barrett) Caliri.
Jack moved to Berwick, Maine over 30 years ago with his wife Sherry Caliri (widowed 2003). Jack is survived by his four children, Brenton Newell, Henry Caliri, Cassandra Hatch and her husband Dana Hatch, and Samantha Needham and her husband Scott Needham; as well as his five grandchildren, Dylan Caliri, Madisyn Caliri, Leah Hatch, Vincent Hatch and John-Henry Needham.
Jack retired as a union crane operator for Local 4 out of Boston, Mass. Projects he was most proud of included the Big Dig, the Boston Museum of Science, and the Memorial Bridge.
Jack was a Vietnam Veteran and proud Navy Seabee. He volunteered his time as the Senior Vice Commander of the VFW Post # 4485 in Somersworth, N.H., and the District 7 Service Officer for the state of New Hampshire VFW.
Jack was happiest when he was with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He meant a lot to the many people who knew him. He was the type of person to help any person in need and will be greatly missed by all.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, November 13 at Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, 55 Cemetery Rd., Berwick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jacks honor to the VFW Post 4485, 43 High St., Somersworth, NH 03878 Attn: Joe Dreinzyk- (603-692-5994).
. Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, ME 03901.