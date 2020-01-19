Home

R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
John Dudley
ROCHESTER, N.H. - John Dudley, 72, of Fernald St. died Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020 at the Rochester Manor after a period of failing health.

Born Jan. 29, 1947 in Dover he is the son of the late Ervin and Marion (Chadbourne) Dudley

John has lived in Rochester since 1983 after moving from Dover, N.H.. He was employed at Pratt and Whitney as a forklift operator in the shipping department and later worked at Hanscom Truck Stop in Portsmouth for over 13 years. He enjoyed doing outdoor chores at Chestnut Hill Mobile Home Park, traveling when he was able and collecting horse figurines since he was a teenager.

Members of his family include his brother, Richard Dudley of Norwich, Conn. and a sister, Donna Letourneau of Biddeford Maine. He also leaves several loving nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St, Rochester, N.H. 03867.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.Edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
