John E. Vadala Jr.
1940 - 2020
NOTTINGHAM –John E. Vadala Jr., 80, formerly of Shadow Lane died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood.

Born Sept. 16, 1940 in Boston, Mass., he was the son of John E. Vadala Sr. and Flora F. (Mastromarino) Vadala.

He graduated from Brookline High School and then attended Northeastern University. John was a mechanical engineer for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

John enjoyed fly fishing, hunting and cooking.

He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years Elizabeth (Webber) Vadala.

Survivors include his two sons, John E. Vadala III of Newmarket and Chris L. Vadala of Saco, Maine; three grandchildren, Nikolai, Leon, and Luke; his sister, Frances F. Crandall of Falls Church, Va.; and several other close relatives, nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Epping, N.H. Face masks are required at church. Burial will follow in Southside Cemetery, Nottingham. The Mass and graveside will be streamed live on the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page starting at 11 a.m.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the American Heart Assocation.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
