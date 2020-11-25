1/3
John Forrest Kent
1929 - 2020
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - Long time Alaska resident Lt Col. John Forrest Kent (ret) passed on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 while staying at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. John was born September 23, 1929 in Exeter, New Hampshire to Ralph and Ione Kent, of Newmarket, New Hampshire.

John was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn C. Kent, his sister Lois I. Kent, father Ralph E. Kent, and mother Ione G. Kent.

John is survived by his brother Roy E. Kent (Goldie); grown children Dr. John T. Kent, N Susan Kent, and Jay E. Kent; granddaughters Elizabeth A. Walker (Arthur), Susan L. Butterfield (Matt), Kathryn A. Kemmerer; great-grandchildren Austin, Keegan, and David Butterfield, Emma Grace Kemmerer and Evan Dean Kerr.

SERVICES: A ceremony will be held at Ft Richardson National Cemetery on Wednesday, November 25, at 1 p.m. For those whom wish to attend we will meet at the Ft Richardson North entrance at 12:30 p.m., to drive to the cemetery.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
