Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
John Burke
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary’s Church
Rollinsford, IL
ROLLINSFORD - John Francis Burke Jr., 94, died on Saturday December 14, 2019. Born October 6, 1925; the son of John F. and Lillian (LeDuc) Burke.

He served his country in the US Navy during World War II. He was the owner of Burke Electrical.

John is survived by his children, Mona McKoy and her husband Johnny of Somersworth, Jo-Ann Daigle and her husband Norbert of Dover, John "Mike" F. Burke III and his wife Brigitte of Dover and Dennis Burke and his wife Margaret of Rollinsford; and grandchildren Matthew McKoy, Alyssa Cunio, Robin McGilvary, Sean Burke, Colin Burke, Austin LaRoche, Cameron LaRoche, Seamus Burke and Bridget Harton; twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife Kathaleen in 2017; brothers, Carl and Arthur Burke; and a sister Marjorie Gardner.

SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church in Rollinsford. Burial will be at New Town Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Rollinsford American Legion Post 47 Children's Fund 551 Foundry St., Rollinsford, NH 03869. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019
