DOVER - John "Jack" French, 80, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, N.H., after a long period of failing health with his family by his side. Jack the son of Harry and Catherine (McCoole) French was born on July 28, 1939 in Methuen, Mass.
Jack was a graduate of Dover Schools and served in the U.S. Navy. After his tour of duty in the US Navy, he worked at the UNH as the Athletic Equipment Manager for a total of 38 years from 1963-2001.
He was a member of the Athletic Equipment Managers Association.
Jack is survived by his wife of 59 years Carol (Shaheen) French; two daughters Kathy and her husband Michael Beshey of Dover, Karen and her husband Perry Belanger of Jensen Beach, Florida; a brother Dr. William French and his wife Ninoska of California; and six grandchildren Kayla Berridge, Ryan and his wife Daniela Berridge and one great-grandchild Liam, Taylor and Emily Beshey, Morgan (deceased) and Ryan Belanger, and a son-in-law Daniel Coleman Berridge.
SERVICES: A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 21, at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements are by Tasker Funeral Home.
Memorials in his name may be made to the NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
