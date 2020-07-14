1/1
John "Jack" French
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER - John "Jack" French, 80, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, N.H., after a long period of failing health with his family by his side. Jack the son of Harry and Catherine (McCoole) French was born on July 28, 1939 in Methuen, Mass.

Jack is survived by his wife of 59-years Carol (Shaheen) French; two daughters Kathy and her husband Michael Beshey of Dover, Karen and her husband Perry Belanger of Jensen Beach, Florida; a brother Dr. William French and his wife Ninoska of California; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a son-in-law Daniel Coleman Berridge.

SERVICES: A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday July 18, at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Mary Church, corner of Chestnut & Third Streets. Social distancing and masks are required. Mass will be live streamed at www.assumptiondovernh.org and push the live stream button. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements are by Tasker Funeral Home.

Memorials in his name may be made to the NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tasker Funeral Home - Dover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
22 entries
March 31, 2020
Dear Carol, Bill and all members of Jacks family,
I was sorry to read of Jacks death. I hope the passing of time will leave you with the happiest and most cherished memories of a life well lived. With sympathy and love.
Joe Evans
Joe Evans
March 20, 2020
Carol & Kathy
Our condolences on the loss of Jack. We miss him stopping when he saw us outside. He always had a story to tell. He will be missed.
Tim & Louie Reed
March 17, 2020
So saddened to learn of Jacks' passing. I spent 26 years working for and with Jack and witnessed firsthand his incredable work ethic d dedication to the university. I have many fond memories of our years together and all his stories. A good boss, a good friend, and a good man.
phil Neri
March 17, 2020
Im sorry to hear of Jacks passing. I used to love to take walks with him and Puck. Jack was so sweet and funny. He used to tell me stories of the past and how he met Carol.
Im just sorry that he struggled for so many years before he passed.
Much love to the family.
Cindy Mamigonian
Friend
March 17, 2020
Carol
I will miss Jack dearly! I had a lot of fun with Jack and his crew, Paul, Danny, and Phil as a player and later as a coach at UNH. He took so much pride in his job and made it fun for every around him.
RIP Jack.
Phil Estes
Philip Estes
Coworker
March 16, 2020
Carol, I was very sorry to hear about Jack's passing. My prayers are with you and your family. I know things had been hard for a long time, but that does not make things easier. God bless. Love Alice Greenleaf
Alice Greenleaf
March 13, 2020
Gail Strehle
March 13, 2020
RIP "Jack"! It has been a long hard journey for you and now you are with your mother Catherine. I miss your story telling and how you would make us laugh. "Hey Gail, did I tell you about", yes, Jack many times over but let's hear it again.Oh how he could tell a story and we would always enjoy it like it was the first time...
Gail Strehle
March 13, 2020
Carol, Kathy and Karen,
So very sorry to hear of Jack's passing. He was a great guy.
RIP Jack French.
Jim & Elaine Collins
Friend
March 13, 2020
Bill,
So sorry of the loss of your brother.

Larry McAdam
March 13, 2020
Carol, I was very saddened to hear of Jack's passing. this has been a very difficult time for you and I know that the love and support of family and friends will get you through. Please accept my deepest sympathy
Judy Morrison
Judy Morrison
Classmate
March 13, 2020
Will always remember moving kids swing set, from Silver St, to Court St.
Jim Casey
March 13, 2020
Mrs. French, Kathy & Karen,
I'm very sorry to hear about Mr. French.
I have very fond memories of him. He was just a great guy.
I'm sure you will all enjoy special memories.
Always remember to Back it up!

All my love,
-Steve McCusker
March 12, 2020
RIP "Jack" Always was so much fun to be with. Enjoyed our talks on the porch at 59 Court Street...
March 12, 2020
John French
March 12, 2020
John French
March 12, 2020
Carol and Bill,

Peg and I are sorry for your loss. Jack had a great personality and I always enjoy talking with him. I would always seek him out , when he joined at you class reunions. He would like to talk about his success as the Equipment Manager at UNH. The sportscasters alway talk about the great hot dogs they enjoy at half time. This was part of Jacks legacy for the addition he made to prepare the hotdogs.
Ronald St. John
Friend
March 12, 2020
Carol - Tommy and I are so sorry to read of Jack's passing. It's been such a long road that, hopefully, peace will surround all of you!
Tommy & Katie Cash
March 12, 2020
Fred Domowitz
March 12, 2020
Dear Carol and family,
My deepest condolences to you and all of your family at this difficult time. You and Jack were two of my favorite patients at Dover Internal Medicine and also at Stratford Medical. May your happy memories of Jack bring you peace in the days ahead.
Joan Scagliotti
March 12, 2020
Carol, Kathy, Karen and families....sincere heartfelt sympathy in your loss. Its certainly been a long tough run and now Im praying for peace for all. May you find your memories a blessing.
Dolly LaRochelle
Friend
March 12, 2020
Carol, my condolences in the loss of your husband.
Tony Chamberlain
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved