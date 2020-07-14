DOVER - John "Jack" French, 80, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, N.H., after a long period of failing health with his family by his side. Jack the son of Harry and Catherine (McCoole) French was born on July 28, 1939 in Methuen, Mass.
Jack is survived by his wife of 59-years Carol (Shaheen) French; two daughters Kathy and her husband Michael Beshey of Dover, Karen and her husband Perry Belanger of Jensen Beach, Florida; a brother Dr. William French and his wife Ninoska of California; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a son-in-law Daniel Coleman Berridge.
SERVICES: A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday July 18, at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Mary Church, corner of Chestnut & Third Streets. Social distancing and masks are required. Mass will be live streamed at www.assumptiondovernh.org
and push the live stream button. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements are by Tasker Funeral Home.
Memorials in his name may be made to the NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
