DOVER - John H. Froehling, of Ossipee, N.H., passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. The world became a little bit sadder that day. After a three week-long battle in the Hospital, John passed on and left behind a massive void in the world. Every person loved John, and he and would give you anything he had to see you smile. He was born in Queens, N.Y., on August 24, 1965 to John V. and Lucille V. Froehling and moved to N.H. in his early teens.
John Devoted himself to friends and family. He was a man with a Harley, and you could hear him coming up any street on the eastern seaboard. He was an advocate for Veterans and the disabled. John was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, VFW, Elks, Loyal Order of Moose, and the Rod and Gun club.
He was predeceased by his father John V. Froehling. He is survived by his wife Kathi Goodwin Froehling; daughters Shauna Powell and husband Ben, Kassandra St. Pierre and her husband Randy; his sons David Walker and his wife Patricia, John Froehling and his wife Shainie; mother Lucille Froehling; sisters Patty Peters, Connie Froehling Frantz and Joanne Froehling Gojan; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
John had many people he considered family outside of his immediate family and was a brother to all he came across. His family will truly miss him, and so will all of his friends.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Rochester, N.H. on Sunday September 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., limited to the amount of people we can have so please keep visits short to allow time for everyone. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Care for the Froehling family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.