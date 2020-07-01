John Hollinger
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW LONDON - John Hollinger died suddenly at his home in New London on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1967 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Pauline Hollinger and the late Edwin Hollinger.

John was an avid Steelers fan, and enjoyed many Sundays in spirited defense of his team. His favorite holiday was Fourth of July, and the family spent many years on this date gathered together enjoying his spectacular fireworks displays. More than anything, he was happiest when fishing on the banks of a river, immersed in the solitude and beauty surrounding him, a love which he passed on to his many nieces and nephews. John was always the first to offer help whenever anyone needed anything. He had one of the kindest hearts we have ever known. John loved his family fiercely and unconditionally, and his generous and loving spirit will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his mother Pauline of New London, N.H.; nine siblings, Jeff (Cristina) Hollinger of Dover, N.H., Fred (Pam) Hollinger of Thayne, Wy., Betsy (Dave) Schulz of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Roberta (Dennis) Aufranc of New London, N.H., Diane (Richard) Cook of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Mary (Alan) Craigie of Newbury, N.H., Susan (Paul) Callaghan of Rochester, N.H., Christine Hollinger of Raleigh, N.C., and Paul (Lara) Hollinger of Morgan Hill, Calif.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Michael and father Edwin.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in New London at 11 a.m., Friday, July 3. A private graveside burial will follow.

Donations in his memory can be made to the American Heart Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 1 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Johns family. I worked with John at Lowes where he was such a great mentor and friend. Many great memories will always be with me working with John over the years. My thoughts and prayers are with all during this difficult time
Beth Almon
Coworker
June 30, 2020
So sorry John.. Gone too young..I enjoyed working with you at Lowes in Danvers.. RIP
Maureen Degan
Coworker
June 30, 2020
I started working with John in 2009, we were a part of the team that opened the Greenland Lowe's, where we became good friends. I'm sad to say we lost touch after we both left, but there was always a soft spot in my heart for him. I will miss you, my friend.
Patti Schmoock
Friend
June 30, 2020
So sorry and sad John , You were a great boss and coworker, you taught me well ! It was a pleasure working with you for over 5 years . RIP
Dale Henderson
Coworker
June 30, 2020
John was my boss for several years at Lowe's in Epping NH and also in Greenland NH. He was not only my boss but a mentor and friend. He had a passion like no other and would do anything for anyone. I heard the news today and this saddened me to my core. We had so many great times together at Lowe's and learned so much from John when we worked together. We had some tough times and lots of laughs, as any family does. I will miss John and cherish all the memories we had together.
Missi Brown
Coworker
June 30, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved