John was my boss for several years at Lowe's in Epping NH and also in Greenland NH. He was not only my boss but a mentor and friend. He had a passion like no other and would do anything for anyone. I heard the news today and this saddened me to my core. We had so many great times together at Lowe's and learned so much from John when we worked together. We had some tough times and lots of laughs, as any family does. I will miss John and cherish all the memories we had together.

Missi Brown

Coworker