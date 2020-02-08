|
|
GONIC - John J. Lachance, 75, of Gonic, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 after a long illness. Johnny was born September 19, 1944 in Rochester to the late John D. and Maria Laurion Lachance.
He joined the Air Force right after graduation from Spaulding H.S. He was a proud and retired member of NH Air National Guard. He retired as machinist of NH Air National Guard.
His greatest enjoyment was following his children and grandchildren various sports and activities around New England. Johnny also liked attending car shows with friends Ziggy and Vinny, especially checking out Mustangs. He had fond memories of his Carney Drug softball team and proudly still wore his green championship jacket.
He is survived by son John C.D. Lachance and wife Carol of England; daughter and caregiver Stefanie Wallingford of Gonic; grandchildren Louise Lachance, Jacob and Jaclyn Wallingford; and a future great-grandchild; also a brother, Normand and wife Sylvia Lachance and sisters Therese (Teri) Lachance Hurley all of Gonic, and Bernadette and husband Leo Scarponi of Rochester; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in 2018 by the love of his life and wife of 52 years Roberta Tucker Lachance.
SERVICES: Visiting hours at Grondin Funeral Home, 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 20. Funeral Mass at St Leo Church in Gonic, at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Veterans Count, www.vetscount.org/NH. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020