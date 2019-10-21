|
|
DOVER - John J. McCooey, 97, of 35 Boston Harbor Road, died peacefully at home Saturday, October 19, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born January 20, 1922; the son of the late John and Elizabeth (McCarty) McCooey.
John was a graduate of DHS, Class of 1941 and was also a member of the 1941 NH State Champion Hockey Team from DHS. He was a graduate of New England Institute of Anatomy in Boston, Mass., in 1947.
He was a veteran of World War II Coast Guard, as a Radarman from 1942-1946. He was a member of the KOC Assembly 633 of Dover.
He was a life-long resident of Dover, where he owned the McCooey-Dion Funeral Home for near 40 years. John loved the ocean and bought property on Dover Point in 1957. He hauled lobster traps until he was 92, an avid fisherman he held the State record for Stiped Bass 57 ½ lbs., which stood for many years. He was also appointed by the State of N.H. to the position of Harbor Master of Great Bay on the Piscataqua River Area. He was also on the board of NH Sea and Fisheries Commission.
He was predeceased by his wife, Madeline (Turgeon) McCooey who died in 2004.
He is survived by his two children, Mrs. Lynda (David) Schopp of Lake forest, Ill., and Wayne T. McCooey of Dover; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister Mrs. Kathleen (James)Therian of Dover; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also predeceased by four sisters Mary Jennison, Helen Castialo, Alice Clare Thomas, Sr., Miriam McCooey and one brother James McCooey.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4-6 p.m., at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery Dover Pt. Rd., Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Wentworth Hospice, 9 Andrews Rd., Somersworth, NH 03878.
Published in Fosters on Oct. 21, 2019