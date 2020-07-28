1/1
John J. Mckenna
1938 - 2020
BARRINGTON - John J. Mckenna, 81, of Washington Street, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home after a period of failing health. He was born September 24, 1938 in Dover, N.H. the son of the late John and Blanche (Perron) McKenna. John has resided in Rochester and Barrington most of his life.

John owned and operated John J. McKenna and Sons Construction Company where he did paving, masonry and site work. He enjoyed Working with his hands; a jack of all trades. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a talented welder; making his own wood stove and using the wood that he cut and harvested from his own land. An avid gardener he loved canning and cooking. He also was very proud of his family and many fun holidays and get togethers were enjoyed.

Members of his family include his loving wife of 65 years, Janet (Belleville) McKenna; children; John J. (Anne-marie) McKenna, Mike (Denise) Mckenna, Jason (Theresa) McKenna and Melanie (Paul) Morrisette; grandchildren, Brandon and Brittany, Michael and Marli, Alexis and Paul, Jason Jr. and John and six great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 12:30- 2 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son funeral home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Brock Street, Rochester, N.H.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice and VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.ederglyfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
JUL
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
Jason and family;
We are saddened to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time.
Percy and Kathy Spiers
Friend
July 27, 2020
God bless your family at this time, and may you find comfort in knowing he is at peace now.
Cynthia Yeabower
Coworker
July 27, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dawn Head
July 27, 2020
To the McKenna Family - we are saddened to hear of your loss and our thoughts and love go out to you all.
Walter & Terri Hensel
Friend
