BARRINGTON - John J. Mckenna, 81, of Washington Street, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home after a period of failing health. He was born September 24, 1938 in Dover, N.H. the son of the late John and Blanche (Perron) McKenna. John has resided in Rochester and Barrington most of his life.
John owned and operated John J. McKenna and Sons Construction Company where he did paving, masonry and site work. He enjoyed Working with his hands; a jack of all trades. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a talented welder; making his own wood stove and using the wood that he cut and harvested from his own land. An avid gardener he loved canning and cooking. He also was very proud of his family and many fun holidays and get togethers were enjoyed.
Members of his family include his loving wife of 65 years, Janet (Belleville) McKenna; children; John J. (Anne-marie) McKenna, Mike (Denise) Mckenna, Jason (Theresa) McKenna and Melanie (Paul) Morrisette; grandchildren, Brandon and Brittany, Michael and Marli, Alexis and Paul, Jason Jr. and John and six great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 12:30- 2 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son funeral home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Brock Street, Rochester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice and VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.ederglyfh.com
.