|
|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - John J. Perrigo, Jr. 76, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec.4, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family and passed peacefully.
Born May 7, 1943 in Oneida, N.Y. he is the son of the late John J. and Mildred A (Northrup) Perrigo.
John grew up in Sherrill, N.Y. and resided in Rochester, N.Y. since 1979 after moving from Omaha, Neb. He attended VVS Central High School then proudly joined the U.S. Air Force, having served his country for 24 years. He retired as a Senior Master Sargent in 1985. John was very much a family man, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and kids, each trip had a purpose and lesson that he was passionate about. He was a man of integrity, always stood up for what was right but doing it in a gentle and compassionate way. John was a woodworking enthusiast who enjoyed creating many special memories for his family. Those that knew John would enjoy the pleasure of a conversation over history and politics, which he would deliver with sincere passion and respect, leaving you with a true life lesson.
John enjoyed nature, feeding his birds and walks with each of his grandchildren. John always enjoyed sitting in his favorite chair where his loving pets were always close by.
Members of his family include his loving wife of 55 years, Joyce (Bickom) Perrigo of Rochester; his son, Michael Perrigo and his wife Nicole of Melrose, Mass.; his daughters, Sherrie Emmond and her husband Robert of Northwood, N.H. and Molla Perrigo and her loving partner Antonio of Peabody, Mass.; his grandchildren, who referred to him as "Grampa Bird," Nikki, Abby, Brody and his extended grandchild Bobby; his great grandchildren, Tyrell and Avaya; his brothers, David W. Perrigo and his wife Gale of Hawaii, Stephen Perrigo and his wife Ingrid of Stanton Island, N.Y.
He is predeceased by his sister, Sandra Vanderwerken.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019