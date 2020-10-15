NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - John Keith Stimson, 77, died following a short illness at Lee Memorial Hospital, in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. He was born and went to schools in Hanover, N.H.



John joined the U.S. Army in 1964 and served in the Vietnam War earning a Bronze Star award. He attended the University of New Hampshire and then went on to become the Chief of Police in Newington, N.H., for 27 years. During this time he was President of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police and the New England Association of Chiefs of Police.



Following his retirement John moved to Herons Glen in North Fort Myers, Fla., where he was an avid golfer. John was a member of the Good Shepard United Methodist Church in North Fort Myers.



He is survived by his wife, Louise Meehan, two stepdaughters, Victoria Jones and Heather James and her husband Jeff, seven grandchildren, Luca and Isabella Rusin, Callie and Emily Jones, and Ty, Paige and Jacob James, three great grandchildren, and his brother, Bob and Bob's family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Judith Carol Atteberry and Rhoda Stimson, his past wife.



Celebration of life services are incomplete at this time. Those wishing to honor John can make a donation to Outreach Programs, Good Shepard United Methodist Church, 2951 Trail Diary Circle, North Fort Myers, FL 33917







