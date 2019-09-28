|
|
MILTON - John L. Gemas, 76, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his residence. Born March 8, 1943 in Dover, N.H., he was the son of Louis Gemas and Helen (Servetas) Gemas. During John's youth he lived in Dover, N.H., Farmington, N.H. and Burlington, New Jersey. He spent his adult years in Dover, spending the last 20 years in Milton.
He worked for many years at Textron Automotive in both Dover and Farmington plants.
John was a classic car enthusiast and enjoyed attending car shows in his 1966 Ford Thunderbird. He was a member of the NET car club and TSC car club. He spent most of his retirement years taking care of his Italian Greyhounds, giving special care to three blind dogs.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Judy (Carignan) Gemas of Milton; his three daughters, Donna and husband Bob Hoffman of Apopka, Fla., Lisa Wooden of Sapulpa, Okla., and Melissa and husband John Voss of Yulee, Fla.; two brothers, Nick Gemas and wife Margaret of Dover, N.H. and William Gemas and wife Diane of Huntsville, Texas; five grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Private services will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the "Pope Memorial Humane Society, 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820 Dover, NH. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019