Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
John Gemas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gemas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Gemas


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Gemas Obituary
MILTON - John L. Gemas, 76, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his residence. Born March 8, 1943 in Dover, N.H., he was the son of Louis Gemas and Helen (Servetas) Gemas. During John's youth he lived in Dover, N.H., Farmington, N.H. and Burlington, New Jersey. He spent his adult years in Dover, spending the last 20 years in Milton.

He worked for many years at Textron Automotive in both Dover and Farmington plants.

John was a classic car enthusiast and enjoyed attending car shows in his 1966 Ford Thunderbird. He was a member of the NET car club and TSC car club. He spent most of his retirement years taking care of his Italian Greyhounds, giving special care to three blind dogs.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Judy (Carignan) Gemas of Milton; his three daughters, Donna and husband Bob Hoffman of Apopka, Fla., Lisa Wooden of Sapulpa, Okla., and Melissa and husband John Voss of Yulee, Fla.; two brothers, Nick Gemas and wife Margaret of Dover, N.H. and William Gemas and wife Diane of Huntsville, Texas; five grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Private services will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the "Pope Memorial Humane Society, 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820 Dover, NH. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now