SOMERSWORTH - John M. Gregoire, Sr. passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at the age of 70. John was born in Dover, N.H.; where he lived until he married Janice Fogarty and together they moved to Somersworth, N.H. John was the son of the late, Alfred and Christine (Morell) Gregoire.

John served in the U.S. Army and served 20 months in Vietnam, where he was exposed to Agent Orange.

After returning home from the Army, John was hired by the City of Dover Fire Department and served 12 and ½ years and went up through the ranks to Assistant Chief. He worked 18 and ½ years for the State Fire Marshal's office and retired at the rank of Deputy State Fire Marshal.

He was one of the owners of Hilltop Fireworks and he owned the B Savey Salon. John was strongly involved with the VFW Post 4485 Dumont-Lessard of Somersworth, N.H., where he served as Commander of the post for three years. A member of the American Legion Post 69. He also enjoyed his trips to Alaska and Prince Edward Island. John loved to work and worked numerous part time jobs.

John is survived by his wife, Janice and five children, Lyndi (Gregoire) Sargent and her husband Ryan, and their three children; John Gregoire, Jr. and his wife Kerry and their two children; Angela (Gagnon) Chapman and her two children; Joseph Gagnon and his wife Jessica and their two children and Emily (Gagnon) Bannister and her husband Scott and their two children; his siblings, Gail West, Leo Gregoire, Paul Gregoire, Leon Gregoire and Alfred Gregoire and many, many friends.

Family flowers only. Donations may be made in John's name to the VFW Post 4485 Dumont-Lessard, 43 High St., Somersworth, NH, 03878.

SERVICES: Friends and family may call on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wiggin Purdy McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave, Dover, N.H.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Parish, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. 03878 with Father Andrew Nelson officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be held directly following the Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dover Point Road, Dover, N.H.

To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com; Our website and the church website www.stignatius-stmary.org will be streaming live for those that are unable to attend.

*Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we are under a strict mandate from the Governors' Office until further notice.

ONLY 50 PEOPLE ARE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT ANY GIVEN TIME. We respectfully request that masks are worn. To allow an equal opportunity for everyone to come in to pay their respects, please limit your time.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Martin's Parish
AUG
13
Interment
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
