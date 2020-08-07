ROCHESTER - John M. Murphy, 77, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Hartford, Connecticut to Frank and Christine Murphy on December 31, 1942, John's life work was as a Broadcasting News Director for radio stations in Philadelphia Pa., and Albany, N.Y.
Prior to retirement John was director, producer and interviewer for the N.Y. State Legislature in Albany.
John loved restoring old jukeboxes. He was an instructor for Buckeye Powered Parachute in N.Y. State and in October 1996, had the honor of instructing JFK Jr. on Martha's Vineyard. John's zest for life and the people he encountered was evident in his loving and warm personality. He was loved by all who were privileged to know him.
Members of his family include sisters Kathleen Knox and Patricia Gagne, nieces Kimberly Phillips, Traci Deitrick and nephews Rich Knox and Jim Murphy Jr.
John was predeceased by his parents, twin brother Jim Murphy and brother Norman Spooner.
SERVICES: A church service and celebration of life will be planned for fall of 2020. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly& Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.edgerlyfh.com
.