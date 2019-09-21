Home

John Michael Winston (Ret) USAF


1940 - 2019
John Michael Winston (Ret) USAF Obituary
DURHAM - John Michael Winston, USAF (Ret), 79, of Griffiths Drive, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home. Born on June 28, 1940 in Fort Worth, Texas, to Ernest Martin Winston and Helen Catherine (Dooley) Winston.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Joyce "Joy" (Murdock) Winston of Durham; three daughters, Kirstie Winston, Alison Iati, and Jessica Winston; and five grandchildren, Matthew, Noelle, Lucie, Adam, and Robert. Predeceased by his sister, Betty Mullenix.

SERVICES: A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 11:30 a.m. in East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton, New Jersey. The service is for family only.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Cross Roads House in Portsmouth, N.H., one of John's favorite charities. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary and to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019
