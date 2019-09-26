|
|
MADBURY - John Pomazon was born to Ukrainian immigrants Sophie and John Sr., July 31, 1920. The family lived on a farm in Oakdale, Conn. During the Depression, John and his only brother Fred hunted for raccoon and rabbit, fished, harvested fruit, washed dishes in a summer camp and pitchforked hay. He and Fred also dug a basement under an existing house for $25, raised honey bees and sold chickens. John was a capable student, skipping 5th grade and attending Norwich Free Academy for high school. As an honor student he graduated in 1938.
A back injury kept John from battle in World War II. He worked in a mill making cotton batting for firing canons. At 21, he started his career at Babcock Printing Corporation in Connecticut. He clerked and spent four years apprenticing at a machine shop. After doing mechanical drafting for three years, he became a Chief Engineer. As Vice-President of Production, he worked directly for John Cuneo, a printing mogul, and coordinated moving the corporation from Connecticut to Ohio. During this time, John's hobbies included bowling, cribbage, golf and gardening. He also worked at George C. Motter Company and the Frederick H. Levy Company in Philadelphia.
In 1956, he finished two years at Penn State University. He also completed night classes at the University of New Hampshire. As a Field Engineer in the northeast, Canada and Europe he helped build and ship 35-ton printing presses. He did R & D at Moore Business Forms in Dover. He retired early at 55 and his biggest job was caring for three children and Helen, who had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. He was with her from a single cane to bed ridden. Also during this time, he continued to garden and his greatest joy was his raspberry bushes. Children and grandchildren loved making jam with him.
John accepted Christ as his personal Savior at the age of 22. He served as President of Christian Endeavor for the state of Connecticut. For decades he attended Dover Baptist Church, teaching Sunday school and serving on the finance committee. His final church home was Heritage Baptist Church. He felt welcomed and nurtured by the congregation. In the last years of his life John would sing along with CD's of hymns he'd learned. At 99, he died quietly at home, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from a stroke caused by Alzheimer's.
The remaining family is Peter and Suzy Pomazon, Jonathan and Amalia Pomazon, John and Helene Davis, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
SERVICES: We invite you to Tasker's on Central Avenue on Friday, September 27, from 4:30-7 p.m. Funeral will be held at Tasker's on Saturday, September 28, at 10:30 a.m. Graveside at Pine Hill cemetery, September 28.
In lieu of flowers, John's desire was support to Heritage Baptist Church, 186 Dover Point Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019