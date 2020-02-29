|
|
ROCHESTER - John R. Corkins, 79, of Rochester, N.H., died peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was the loving partner of Ada Boyd Taylor for 20 years. John was born and raised in Wilmington, Vt., son of the late Ray Corkins and Helen Howard Corkins.
John loved to ski, play trombone, and help his Dad cook in the family owned Green Shutters when he was young. He served in the US Navy from 1957-1961. Using knowledge gained from his job in the Navy, John worked in banking, sales, and management for several years. Before retiring, John was an OTR trucker. Most of all, John loved spending time with family and friends, eating good food, NASCAR, and riding his Honda Goldwing.
Besides his partner, Ada, John leaves two daughters, Jennifer R. Kenney and husband, Dan, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Amy P. Waterman and husband, Jay, of Wenham, Mass.; four grandchildren, Eric S. Weber, Ryan A. Weber, Lily A. Waterman, and Fletcher O. Waterman. He is predeceased by his sister, Carolyn Atwood, and a niece, Linda Atwood Sharp. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express deepest appreciation for the compassionate care given by the Cornerstone VNA Hospice Team.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Wilmington, VT., in the spring. Foundation (engage.fisherhouse.org). Arrangements are under the direction of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester NH 03867
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone VNA (cornerstonevna.org), FuRRR Feline Rescue (furrr.org), or Fisher House. To send online condolences to the family, please visittwww.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020