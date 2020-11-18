1/1
NORTHWOOD - Dr. John Ruairidh Morrison, Chief of Clan Morrison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 52 after surviving more than 13 months with brain cancer. Originally from the United Kingdom, Ru lived his last 17 years in Northwood, New Hampshire with his wife and children.

Ru had an infectious enthusiasm for life, for his family, for his clan, for friendship, for science, and for good food and good spirits. Ru earned his doctoral degree in oceanography from the University of Wales at Bangor and worked at the Bermuda Biological Station for Research, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, and the University of New Hampshire before becoming the founding executive director of the Northeast Regional Association of Coastal Ocean Observing Systems in 2009.

Quick with a smile and always with a good bottle of single malt at hand in the evenings, Ru was an expert pizza chef, skilled craftsman, and fourth degree black belt in Isshin Ryu karate.

Ru was beloved by all who knew him. Ru is survived by his wife Ann Michelle, their children Alasdair and Marin, his mother Carley, his sisters Fiona, Catriona, and Ceitidh, his brothers Matthew and Benjamin, and many other cherished relations.

SERVICES: Ru's ashes will be interred at the Clachan Sands Cemetery near his ancestral home on the island of North Uist in the Western Isles of Scotland at a future date, and a seaside celebration of Ru's life is planned for 2021 in New Hampshire.

Ru will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.



