BERWICK, Maine - John W. Bjork, 37, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family and devoted friend, Craig Smith of Waterboro, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, after a courageous fight with cancer. Beloved son of Rodrick Bjork and Nina M. Morrison.
John is survived by his loving wife, Amanda N. (Russell) Bjork of Berwick; children, Raegan L. M. Bjork and Carter D. Bjork; father, Rodrick W. Bjork and his wife Alissa of Greenville, Maine; mother, Nina M. Morrison and her husband John Zachau of Rollinsford, N.H.; grandmother, Marion Morrison of Guilford, Maine; step father, Denis A. Thornton of Berwick; and siblings George L. Thornton of Berwick, Evan G. Bjork of Greenville, Maine and Lexi J. Bjork of Greenville, Maine. John was predeceased by William and Jewel Bjork of Monson, Maine; John Morrison, Hazle and Louis Morrison and Richard Morrison of Guilford, Maine; and James Morrison of South Berwick, Maine.
John was born in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. At a young age, John learned hard work and integrity. At the age of 15, John obtained a work permit to gain employment. John graduated from Lee Academy and went to S.M.C.C for Law Enforcement. John had a change of heart and bought his first truck. Along with John's devoted wife, Amanda, they built their business, SHOem Corp from the ground up which John was very proud of.
John enjoyed time with family and friends, taking trips, boating, ATVing and snowmobiling. John never sat still for long, if he did his wheels were turning. He enjoyed spending time with his aunts, uncles and cousins and was passionate about land and making it better. He enjoyed the views in Monson, Maine at a family location, had a camp on Cold Stream in Enfield that he was very proud of and just purchased land in Berwick for his family that he enjoyed mowing, excavating on and planned having a future home there. John enjoyed family drives with no destination in mind.
John had wisdom beyond his years. Many of his thoughts were "Be honest, dependable and stick to what you say." "At the end of the day, what matters?" "It is what it is."
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held October 26, 2019 from 2-7 p.m., at American Legion, 551 Foundry St., Rollinsford, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in John's name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Attn: Angelle Kettlewell, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 Memo line: Dr. Do's Research Fund. The McIntire McCooey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
