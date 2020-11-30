1/2
John W. DeRoy
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILMOT - John William DeRoy, 89, passed away peacefully at the Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

John grew up in Rochester, N.H. and worked on his family's locally well known chicken farm.

In 1951, John joined the Marine Corp. and trained as a heavy MV operator and Crewman and served in the Korean War .

John's career included heading up the civil engineering labs at New England College in the late '80s, at the same time instructing Thermo Dynamics and Physics, Assistant Sr. Scientist at Brandeis University, and 10 years at MIT as research lab director and professor of graduate courses. John also served the U.S.Government with the Central Intelligence Agency.

John was a delightful story teller with a good sense of humor and always the life of the party .

John was loved, respected and adored by anyone who met him.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Elvira, and his love Maureen DeRoy.

Survivors include his family of loving friends and caregivers, Nancy Brown of Croydon, N.H., Lynn Walker and Lenny Ryan of Danbury, N.H.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Wilmot, N.H. with military honors.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.


Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bunker Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
John was a great man and a true friend. I always enjoyed the stories of His Life adventures. He was a proud U.S. Marine who served with Honor and Distinction. Thanks John for letting me win a few cribbage hands. I will never forget you. I loved you Papa John.
Lenny Ryan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved