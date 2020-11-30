WILMOT - John William DeRoy, 89, passed away peacefully at the Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
John grew up in Rochester, N.H. and worked on his family's locally well known chicken farm.
In 1951, John joined the Marine Corp. and trained as a heavy MV operator and Crewman and served in the Korean War .
John's career included heading up the civil engineering labs at New England College in the late '80s, at the same time instructing Thermo Dynamics and Physics, Assistant Sr. Scientist at Brandeis University, and 10 years at MIT as research lab director and professor of graduate courses. John also served the U.S.Gov
ernment with the Central Intelligence Agency.
John was a delightful story teller with a good sense of humor and always the life of the party .
John was loved, respected and adored by anyone who met him.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Elvira, and his love Maureen DeRoy.
Survivors include his family of loving friends and caregivers, Nancy Brown of Croydon, N.H., Lynn Walker and Lenny Ryan of Danbury, N.H.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Wilmot, N.H. with military honors.
