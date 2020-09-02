1/1
Jonathan S. Spencer
WORCESTER, Mass. - Jonathan S. Spencer, 48, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He leaves his mother, Harriett Spencer of New Hampshire; father, John Spencer of Pennsylvania; a brother Kris and his wife Rachael Casey of Worcester, Mass.; nieces and nephew Kamryn, Kaleb, Gracie, and Kaidyn Casey of Worcester, whom he loved and adored; Goddaughter, Rosasharn Lefebvre of Lowell, Mass., whom he loved as his own; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jonathan was born in Concord, N.H., and graduated from Central High School in Manchester. Jon loved adventure. He enjoyed the finest things in life, good hearty meals cooked over a fire. Long meandering bike rides through the city. Jon was a music aficionado, loved a good show and dance party. He was also an amateur distiller and a crafter of his own smoked artisanal meats. Jon was a gifted storyteller complete with a talent for whistling and an iconic laugh we will always remember. He was the best pancake-maker ever, lovingly earning him the nickname "Uncle Pancake."

Three days before he passed, Jon tearfully accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He spent the short time he had left here on earth testifying of his Savior to his friends and family. We have peace that we will be reunited in Heaven someday.

His family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Dana Farber and Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston for their valiant efforts to help Jon fight cancer.

SERVICES: A celebration of Jonathan's life will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 11 a.m. at Adams Square Baptist Church, 266 Lincoln St., Worcester, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jon's name may go to Adams Square Baptist Church www.adamssquarebaptist.com/donate. Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Adams Square Baptist Church
