|
|
BERWICK, Maine - On Sunday, October 13, 2019, Joseph (Sonny) A. Mayo, passed away, at the age of 85, at his home surrounded by his family following a period of failing health. Joe was born December 1, 1933 in Berwick, Maine. He was one of 11 children, where he was raised on the family farm in Berwick.
He was drafted in the United States Army in May of 1956, where he proudly served his country until March of 1958. He then served two more years in the NH National Guard until 1960. After the Army he went to work at the Great Falls Bleachery. In 1966 he started working at Kidder Press, building printing presses, and retired as a leadman from Heidelberg Harris in 1996.
His favorite hobby was his garden, where he spent most of his time. He loved to share his vegetables with his family, neighbors and friends. He was a communicant of St. Ignatius Parish (St. Martin Church), where he was an usher for many years. He liked to do woodworking and built many raffle prizes for the church Christmas Fair. He also loved the beach and spent summers at Wells Beach at the family cottage as a child. He also rented for a couple of weeks each summer with his family after retirement, where he enjoyed watching the people and walking the beach with his wife.
Joe was predeceased by his parents John C. and Mary Jane (Moore) Mayo; also his brothers John, Albert, Robert, and Richard, as well as his sisters Rita (Mayo) Arnold, Lucille (Mayo) Brooks, Rose (Mayo) Lajoie, Anita (Mayo) Troegner, and his daughter-in-law Heather (Hammond) Mayo.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Elizabeth (Labbe) of Berwick, Maine; his daughter Rebecca Mayo of Somersworth, N.H.; his son Richard of Rockport, Maine; his grandson Joseph of Rome, Maine; his sister Jeannette (Mayo) Dumais of Zephyrhills, Fla., and Theresa (Mayo) Sansoucie of Rochester, N.H., as well as several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will take place today, Thursday, October 17, at the Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H., from 5-7 p.m. A funeral mass will take place Friday, October 18, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H., at 10 a.m.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations can be made to either, St. Ignatius Parish or Wentworth Home Care & Hospice, 9 Andrews Road in Somersworth. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Mayo family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019